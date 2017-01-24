Another teen dies as result of Kensington Ave. crash

Related Coverage Kensington crash kills one teen, injures three others

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another teenager has died as the result of a crash on Kensington Ave. last week.

Shortly after midnight on Jan. 18, 17-year-old Zaire Abernathy was driving on the road, near Grider St., when he lost control of the car and collided with a tree.

Abernathy was killed, and his three female passengers were hospitalized.

The passengers were freshman students at Buffalo’s Math, Science, and Technology Preparatory School, according to sources. Abernathy formerly attended the school.

One of them, Aniyah Lewis, 14, died Tuesday, according to family and police. She was taken off of life support.