BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A baby is being treated for second-degree burns at Women and Children’s Hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police tell News 4 the child is one year old. Sources say his grandma put him in hot bath water.

It allegedly happened just after Noon on Goodyear Ave.

The boy is being treated for second-degree burns at Women and Children’s Hospital.

Buffalo police say the incident is under investigation. No charges have been filed yet.