ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — David Culley has joined the Buffalo Bills as their new quarterbacks coach.

Culley previously served as assistant head coach and wide receivers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs during the last four seasons.

His NFL coaching career began with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1994. From 1996, until he joined the Chiefs in 2013, Culley primarily coached the Philadelphia Eagles’ wide receivers.