Bills pick Stephon Gilmore as Ed Block Courage Award recipient

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills have selected their next Ed Block Courage Award winner.
CB Stephon Gilmore was announced as the Bills’ pick on Tuesday.
“The Ed Block Courage Award is presented to the Buffalo Bills player who exemplifies a commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage,” the Bills said in a statement. “The recipient symbolizes professionalism, great strength, dedication and serves as a community role model for others.”
Ed Block served as the Baltimore Colts’ Head Athletic Trainer from 1954 through 1977.
Gilmore injured his shoulder at the end of the 2015 season, but came back with a “highly productive season” this past year, according to the Bills. He was also selected for this year’s Pro Bowl.
Outside of his time with the Bills, Gilmore hosted an annual football camp in South Carolina this past summer. With the team, Gilmore participated in the My Cause, My Cleats initiative in support of the Alzheimer’s Association this past season.
Gilmore, along with 31 other award recipients from each NFL team, will attend the annual Ed Block Courage Awards Foundation ceremony in Baltimore on March 11.
Past winners from the Bills are listed here:
|1985 – Jerry Butler
|2001 – Jerry Ostroski
|1986 – Lucius Sanford
|2002 – Tony Driver
|1987 – Robb Riddick
|2003 – Pat Williams
|1988 – Tim Vogler
|2004 – Travis Henry
|1989 – Steve Tasker
|2005 – Mark Campbell
|1990 – Darryl Talley
|2006 – Takeo Spikes
|1991 – Mark Kelso
|2007 – Kevin Everett
|1992 – Bruce Smith
|2008 – Chris Kelsay
|1993 – John Davis
|2009 – James Hardy
|1994 – Kent Hull
|2010 – Jairus Byrd
|1995 – Jim Kelly
|2011 – Andra Davis
|1996 – Mark Maddox
|2012 – Kyle Williams
|1997 – Henry Jones
|2013 – Arthur Moats
|1998 – John Holecek
|2014 – Marcus Easley
|1999 – Sean Moran
|2015 – Cordy Glenn
|2000 – Joe Panos