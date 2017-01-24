Bills pick Stephon Gilmore as Ed Block Courage Award recipient

Buffalo Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore makes a catch during their NFL football training camp in Pittsford, N.Y., Tuesday, July 30, 2013.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore makes a catch during their NFL football training camp in Pittsford, N.Y., Tuesday, July 30, 2013. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills have selected their next Ed Block Courage Award winner.

CB Stephon Gilmore was announced as the Bills’ pick on Tuesday.

“The Ed Block Courage Award is presented to the Buffalo Bills player who exemplifies a commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage,” the Bills said in a statement. “The recipient symbolizes professionalism, great strength, dedication and serves as a community role model for others.”

Ed Block served as the Baltimore Colts’ Head Athletic Trainer from 1954 through 1977.

Gilmore injured his shoulder at the end of the 2015 season, but came back with a “highly productive season” this past year, according to the Bills. He was also selected for this year’s Pro Bowl.

Outside of his time with the Bills, Gilmore hosted an annual football camp in South Carolina this past summer. With the team, Gilmore participated in the My Cause, My Cleats initiative in support of the Alzheimer’s Association this past season.

Gilmore, along with 31 other award recipients from each NFL team, will attend the annual Ed Block Courage Awards Foundation ceremony in Baltimore on March 11.

Past winners from the Bills are listed here:

1985 – Jerry Butler 2001 – Jerry Ostroski
1986 – Lucius Sanford 2002 – Tony Driver
1987 – Robb Riddick 2003 – Pat Williams
1988 – Tim Vogler 2004 – Travis Henry
1989 – Steve Tasker 2005 – Mark Campbell
1990 – Darryl Talley 2006 – Takeo Spikes
1991 – Mark Kelso 2007 – Kevin Everett
1992 – Bruce Smith 2008 – Chris Kelsay
1993 – John Davis 2009 – James Hardy
1994 – Kent Hull 2010 – Jairus Byrd
1995 – Jim Kelly 2011 – Andra Davis
1996 – Mark Maddox 2012 – Kyle Williams
1997 – Henry Jones 2013 – Arthur Moats
1998 – John Holecek 2014 – Marcus Easley
1999 – Sean Moran 2015 – Cordy Glenn
2000 – Joe Panos  

