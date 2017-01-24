Buffalo school board member says others conspiring to shut him out

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Board of Education has settled on trying to oust Carl Paladino not because of what he said last month about the former president and first lady. But because they say he divulged information covered during executive session, which was meant to be kept secret.

Now, another board member and Paladino ally is accusing the board’s majority of holding it’s own secret meeting and intentionally excluding him.

“You don’t have a right to overturn the democratic process,” said board member Larry Quinn. “Who do you think you are?”

That’s the message from Quinn to board president Dr. Barbara Nevergold, after Quinn claimed he was intentionally cut out of a closed-door meeting last week.

“The board president called a meeting. She excluded certainly me as a member, which she has no right to do,” Quinn said.

The executive session meeting included all board members — but Paladino and Quinn — and the board’s attorney, to discuss the state petition to have Paladino removed.

Although Quinn is a Paladino friend and supporter, he’s also been outspoken against the disparaging comments Paladino made about Barack and Michelle Obama.

“As a board member, her actions to exclude a representative who’s been elected citywide — with more votes than she ever received — is a much more egregious action as it relates to the board of education than anything Paladino did,” Quinn said.

Dr. Nevergold disputes Quinn’s stance. And, she reaffirmed state open meetings laws, which allow a board to come together in an unannounced — or, not previously announced — executive session to obtain legal advice.

“The meeting was not secret,” Nevergold said. “It was held in City Hall in the board office. People knew about it. Mr. Paladino knew about it.

However, when asked whether Quinn was intentionally left off the email list, Nevergold responded: “He was not initially invited.”

Nevergold also said Quinn was given multiple opportunities to meet separately with the attorney, after he called to complain about being shut out. She also said Quinn has never shown support for what the majority of the school board is calling: Paladino’s ouster.

“He was given an opportunity to talk with the attorney. He also did meet with the attorney earlier,” she said. “And Mr. Quinn has not ever indicated that he intends to be party to this action.”

The exclusion of Quinn could be another matter that will likely have to be considered by the state. Quinn says he’ll soon be filling his own complaint with the state board of education.

Nevergold said much of the past month dealing with the fallout from Paladino’s comments have been a distraction. But they’ve been necessary.

“I think what has happened has created a situation that has impacted parents, students, staff, as well as the board’s ability to function appropriately. So, yes, this is a major distraction,” she said. “But, I think that if we ignored it, I think we would be establishing a precedent that we would certainly not want to be a part of this board’s legacy.”