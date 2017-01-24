Child hit by Buffalo police car

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – A child rushing into school was hit by a Buffalo police car early Tuesday.

The officer was responding to a call about a suspect with a gun. Police tell News 4 the child’s injuries do not appear to be that serious.

Police say the officer had lights and sirens on when the accident happened a little before 8 a.m. Tuesday at Niagara Street and Porter.

Police on the scene say the child got out a car, ran across the street to get to the D’Youville Porter Campus School 3 and “shot out” in front of a stopped school bus.

The child did not cross at a crosswalk, school officials say.

Police initially tweeted that the accident appeared to involve the bus. They later confirmed that the accident involved one of their patrol cars.

Officers did not release any other details about the child who was hit.

