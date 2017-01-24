Commissioner tells Council, police used SUV to stop ‘suicidal’ suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police Commissioner Daniel Derenda tackled a number of sticky issues– including video of an officer slamming into a suspect with a police cruiser—in a hearing before the Common Council’s Police Oversight Committee, Tuesday.

It was Derenda’s first public comment on the incident, leading to the arrest of Buffalo man described by family members as mentally ill. Derenda limited what he told councilmembers since the actions of police are still being investigated by Internal Affairs detectives.

With more and more “New Americans” coming to Buffalo—designated as a host city for refugees and other immigrants–Derenda also told the Council’s Police Oversight Committee how they are taking on a growing language barrier.

Several of the new residents attended the committee meeting, including a refugee from the African nation of Burundi who recalled–through an interpreter–his family’s grief over losing their newborn baby, whose funeral was last Saturday.

The man shared his shock of 5 Buffalo police cruisers swarming his home, in the midst of the family’s mourning, surrounding the house, but they were unable or unwilling to tell them why. Both the family and the police used a 12-year-old relative to help them overcome the vast language barrier.

“The police did not speak to us in Kirundi,” one of the languages spoken in Burundi. The man also told lawmakers, “the police did not use an interpreter like the plan says. What are you going to do to fix this?”

Council President Rev. Darius Pridgen seemed appalled that official police business was carried out that way, “Twelve-year-olds should not be getting involved in police matters. There is this whole mental thing that happens when they have to end up being the interpreter and the adult in the situation.”

The Commissioner said, Buffalo police officers are supposed to try to reach someone to bridge language gaps when they occur, and the city’s new Office of New Americans is a resource for that connection.

Jessica Lazarin, Director of the Office of New Americans said they are a full service resource for the city, “not just for BPD, but internally for City Hall, and that would open the door to have a number where language access could be reached.”

Derenda spoke briefly and generally about police subduing a suspect, on New Year’s morning by striking him with a police cruiser. The Commissioner said Elijah Davis had attacked one officer, appeared suicidal, and an electronic stun devices, like a taser, might not have been effective against who was wearing 5 to 6 layers of clothing.

“SWAT was on the way, hostage negotiation was there already. They were trying to communicate with him, he refused to communicate with the officers.” Derenda also told councilmembers there were other “less than lethal” options available, such as bean bag guns, pepper spray, and traditional batons.

On the plus side, Deputy Commissioner Kim Beaty told lawmakers, state criminal justice officials have picked Buffalo to pilot a new training program, “Blue Courage”, to instruct officers how de-escalate potentially explosive interactions with the public, and handle day-to-day stressful situations.