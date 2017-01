BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — ECMC leaders hope to move forward with plans to expand the hospital’s emergency department.

It would cost $58 million, and nearly double the size of the staff at the ER.

Officials tell us they would be able to see more patients and speed up wait times.

State health officials still have to approve the plan. If they do, crews could break ground as soon as this summer.

ECMC hopes the new ER would be finished by winter of 2019.