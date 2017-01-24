Lackawanna student charged with felony for bringing a handgun to campus

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A student in Lackawanna is facing charges tonight after school officials say he brought a gun to school. Baker hall school was on lock-down yesterday, but school leaders say the students were never at risk.

Lackwanna Police say Devonte Ridgeway, 20, tried to bring a handgun through the school’s metal detectors. Baker Hall School serves students up to age 21 who have been diagnosed with an emotional or brain trauma, or face intellectual disabilities.

Ridgeway, a student there, voluntarily handed over his backpack for staff to go through. Once the gun was found, Lackawanna Police were notified and the school went into Lock-down.

He was arrested on felony weapons charges on campus and was taken in front of a judge at city hall.

Police say Ridgeway has a criminal history. He’s been arrested at the school before for an-in school assault. Police say Ridgeway is someone who “likes to fight.” He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

But later on that same day, police say Ridgeway returned to the school after being suspended from campus. He ran away from a school classroom. Police found him at Holy Cross Cemetery and he was arrested there.

During this time, the court received new information about Ridgeway and brought him back in front of a judge. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, which is also a felony.

Ridegeway is being held at the Lackawanna City Holding Center on $20 thousand dollars bail. He’ll be back in city court this Friday, January 27th at 9am.