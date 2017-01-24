New 4Sports Sports Director Josh Reed interviews GM Doug Whaley

MOBILE, AL (WIVB) – Sports Director Josh Reed caught up with Bills’ General Manager Doug Whaley at the Senior Bowl practices on Tuesday afternoon. Below is a transcript of their conversation.

Josh Reed: It has been a busy offseason for the Bills since we have last spoken with you. You have hired an offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator. What can you tell us about Rick Dennison and Leslie Frazier?

Doug Whaley: First of all Sean is doing a meticulous job of trying to get the staff together. Those guys have experience. They have been around the league and done some really good things in the league. We are excited to see what those guys can do with the players on our roster.

JR: Speaking of Sean, you have now been in the building with him a couple of weeks, is there anything that has surprised you about him?

DW: Sense of humor. The process of talking with him and interviewing him is really serious. Crossing the T’s and dotting the I’s. But, once you get in the building and he is relaxed and in football mode he has an incredible sense of humor.

JR: Where are you with the free agents? Everyone talks about Tyrod Taylor. Where are you with that?

DW: It is still early in the process. We have to sit down with the staff and have them give us their vision for each player on the roster and guys who will be free agents.

JR: Here at the Senior Bowl, what do you take away from these guys? It is only a small sample of what these guys have done in their college career.

DW: There is two things. The most important is that we can get our hands on these guys and sit them down and find out what is in their head and heart. That is the most important thing. But, also you get to see them on a level playing field. Sometimes you may watch a guy and the competition he is going against isn’t on his playing field. So, this gives us the chance to see the best of the best.

JR: I’m sure you love mock drafts. One of the guys who keeps coming up with the Bills is Deshaun Watson. The Browns basically asked him to come here and he did not. Where you disappointed? Would you have liked to see him come out?

DW: You always want to get more information on as many players as possible. So, yes. But, we are not going to hold it against him. It is a decision that he has made and he and his camp are comfortable with that. It is not a thing you would minus points from him when you put him on the board.

JR: How far along the line are you with evaluating these guys? Is this the first step?

DW: We actually started last year and we have gone through the fall and now that the juniors have declared we can make comments on them. It is really the starting process for the juniors to make comments about them. But, it is one of those things where we try to take the whole year. You don’t try to get them right in December or August…you try to get them right in April.

JR:There are a few bits and pieces that still need to be implemented with the coaching staff. Is there a time frame you hope to have it all done?

DW: That is really up to Sean. We don’t want to rush and get somebody just to get somebody. We want to get the right person.