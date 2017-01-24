NFL Auction will feature Van Miller rings, car

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WIVB) – Memorabilia from the “Voice of the Buffalo Bills”, WIVB’s own Van Miller, will be showcased in an auction as part of the Super Bowl NFL Experience this year.

The event will take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX.

Van Miller’s AFC Championship rings from 1964 and 1991 are among the items to be showcased. Van’s Custom made 1989 Chrysler Maserati TC convertible is also up for grabs.

Other items on the auction block are from the personal collection of Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre. More than 750 items will be available for viewing Saturday, Jan. 28 through Saturday, Feb. 4.

Bids cam be made in person, via phone or online during the live auction.

Miller Collection Highlights:

Van Miller 1964 and 1964 Buffalo Bills AFC Championship rings (Est. $5,000-$10,000 each)

Van Miller 1991 Buffalo Bills AFC Championship ring (Est. $4,000-$6,000)

Van Miller Buffalo Bills “Honor Roll” Hall of Fame ring (Est. $3,000-$5,000)

Van Miller’s Custom Made 1989 Chrysler Maserati TC convertible (Est. $10,000-$15,000)

More information is available at Hunt Auctions.