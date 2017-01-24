NFL Auction will feature Van Miller rings, car

By Published:
Van Miller

PHILADELPHIA, PA  (WIVB) –  Memorabilia from the “Voice of the Buffalo Bills”, WIVB’s own Van Miller, will be showcased in an auction as part  of the Super Bowl NFL Experience this year.

The event will take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX.

Van Miller’s AFC Championship rings from 1964 and 1991 are among the items to be showcased. Van’s Custom made 1989 Chrysler Maserati TC convertible is also up for grabs.

Other items on the auction block are from the personal collection of Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre.  More than 750 items will be available for viewing Saturday, Jan. 28 through Saturday, Feb. 4.

Bids cam be made in person, via phone or online during the live auction.

Miller Collection Highlights:

  • Van Miller 1964 and 1964 Buffalo Bills AFC Championship rings                                (Est. $5,000-$10,000 each)
  • Van Miller 1991 Buffalo Bills AFC Championship ring                                                   (Est. $4,000-$6,000)
  • Van Miller Buffalo Bills “Honor Roll” Hall of Fame ring                                                 (Est. $3,000-$5,000)
  • Van Miller’s Custom Made 1989 Chrysler Maserati TC convertible                           (Est. $10,000-$15,000)

van-miller-ring

More information is available at Hunt Auctions.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s