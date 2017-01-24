Niagara Falls man facing charges for leaving scene of accident, teen in serious condition

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ronald Harrison, 61, of Niagara Falls entered a plea of not guilty for leaving the scene of a serious injury accident. He was arraigned in court Tuesday, while 19-year-old Calvin Crogan continues to fight for his life at ECMC.

“It’s unfortunate, especially instances like this. This family it’s a tragedy for them,” said Matt Illig, Niagara Falls Police Traffic Officer.

Niagara Falls Police say Harrison was behind the wheel when a car struck Crogan while he was riding a bicycle on Ontario Avenue Thursday afternoon. Police say he was thrown from the bike and Harrison took off.

“After collecting evidence at the scene and analyzing all of it we found some identifying markings on one of the pieces and with the help of a local collision shop and as well as two parties who came in who observed the possible vehicle we were able to narrow it down to a specific male model and color,” said Illig.

Police were able to track down Harrison, who told officers where he left the vehicle.

“There was damage to the windshield from impact as well as the front fog light of the vehicle and that’s where the evidence came from, that fog light,” said Illig.

Police say Harrison seemed remorseful but never said why he left the scene. Crogan’s mother is too upset to go on camera, but says she’s relieved the person police say was responsible has been caught.

“Her biggest fear right now is if he’s going to be brain dead, if there’s something wrong with his brain. She doesn’t want her son to live like that,” said Olivia Merchant, Calvin Crogan’s aunt.

The family’s attorney says Crogan is in a medically induced coma.

Harrison will be back in court on Thursday. If he is convicted of the felony offense, Harrison could face up to 4 years in jail.