NYS Fair adding aerial gondolas, extending by a day

ALBANY, NY (WIVB) – If you are a fan of the New York State Fair you will soon have more attractions and another day to enjoy the fair.

Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced that the Fair will now last 13 days.

New York State also issued pictures of new aerial gondola it hopes will alleviate transportation snags at the Fair.

Cost for the gondola will be $15 million. It will carry fair goers to the Fairground and the Lakeview Amphitheater. It will travel from Gate 10 of the Fairgrounds to the entrance at the amphitheater.

If federal funding is given the green light, the project could be completed in June 2018.