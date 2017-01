TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the City of Tonawanda say they witnessed a man drive the wrong way on a one-way street, leading to his arrest on DWI charges.

James Young, 58, was stopped on Morgan St. Monday night.

While speaking with officers, they say he told them he “had four shots of vodka.”

His blood-alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit, police say.

Young was taken into custody on $250 bail.