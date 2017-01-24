Sheriff: Drunk driver accused of fleeing crash scene

VILLAGE OF CASTILE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office say a driver and passenger were found after fleeing the scene of a two-car crash.

Authorities say one car rear-ended another on S. Main St. in the Village of Castile. The driver and passenger of the vehicle that crashed into the other one fled the scene on foot, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Once a deputy arrived at the scene, an eyewitness gave descriptions of those who allegedly fled. Just minutes later, authorities say a person on Glen Iris Rd. told the Sheriff’s Department about two people who were looking for a ride.

Those two turned out to be the ones deputies were looking for. Deputies and members of New York State Police went to Glen Iris Rd. and found Nunda resident Jonathan Carr II, 27, along with his passenger.

Carr was accused of felony DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and other charges.

He was jailed in Wyoming County on $2,500 bail.