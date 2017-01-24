Springville-Boston Rd reopens after single-car crash

TOWN OF CONCORD, N.Y. (WIVB) – Springville-Boston Road is back open for traffic after a single-vehicle crash shut it down for about an hour Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. a few hundred yards north of the intersection of Springville-Boston and Townsend.

Erie County Sheriff’s Deputies told News 4 a man was driving on Springville-Boston Rd when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a pole. Deputies say the crash appears to have been weather-related.

The driver was taken to ECMC for treatment, but was alert and talking at the scene.

The car was towed away shortly after the crash, and the road reopened its after 8:30 a.m., after utility crews were able to assess the damage to the pole.