Springville-Boston Rd reopens after single-car crash

By Published:
image

TOWN OF CONCORD, N.Y. (WIVB) – Springville-Boston Road is back open for traffic after a single-vehicle crash shut it down for about an hour Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. a few hundred yards north of the intersection of Springville-Boston and Townsend.

Erie County Sheriff’s Deputies told News 4 a man was driving on Springville-Boston Rd when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a pole. Deputies say the crash appears to have been weather-related.

The driver was taken to ECMC for treatment, but was alert and talking at the scene.

The car was towed away shortly after the crash, and the road reopened its after 8:30 a.m., after utility crews were able to assess the damage to the pole.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s