BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of 24-year-old Kevin Skinner.

Skinner is wanted on a Buffalo police warrant accusing him of criminally possessing a weapon.

He is described as a black male standing at 5’8″ and weighing 200 lbs.

Anyone with information on Skinner’s whereabouts can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 867-6161.