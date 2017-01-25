3 airsoft guns were found in student’s car

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Officers found three airsoft guns in a student’s car in the parking lot of Newfane High School.

This happened on Friday, January 20 around 10:20 in the morning.

Niagara County Sheriff Jim Voutour says the student did not bring the airsoft guns into the school.

One student was charged with possession of marijuana.

Michael Baumann, the superintendent of the Newfane School District, said they’re handling the disciplinary actions regarding the airsoft guns that were found.

He said he didn’t send a notice to parents because the students didn’t have firearms.