A look at the Dow’s 1,000-point milestones

The Associated Press Published:
New York Stock Exchange
FILE - This Oct. 2, 2014, file photo, shows the facade of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(AP) — The Dow Jones industrial average closed above 20,000 points for the first time Wednesday, two months after its first close above 19,000. Here are other times the Dow first closed above other 1,000-point milestones.

1,000: Nov. 14, 1972

2,000: Jan. 8, 1987

3,000: April 17, 1991

4,000: Feb. 23, 1995

5,000: Nov. 21, 1995

6,000: Oct. 14, 1996

7,000: Feb. 13, 1997

8,000: July 16, 1997

9,000: April 6, 1998

10,000: Mar. 29, 1999

11,000: May 3, 1999

12,000: Oct. 19, 2006

13,000: April 25, 2007

14,000: July 19, 2007

15,000: May 7, 2013

16,000: Nov. 21, 2013

17,000: July 3, 2014

18,000: Dec. 23, 2014

19,000: Nov. 22, 2016

20,000: Jan. 25, 2017

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s