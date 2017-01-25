Bruno Mars will perform at the Grammy Awards next month

In this Sept. 21, 2013 file photo, Bruno Mars performs at IHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. (Photo by Al Powers/Powers Imagery/Invision /AP, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Bruno Mars will bring his upbeat, funky swag to the Grammys stage.

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that the singer-songwriter-producer will perform at the Feb. 12 show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Mars, a four-time Grammy winner, is nominated for album of the year as a co-producer on Adele’s comeback effort, “25.” He worked on the ballad “All I Ask.”

Other album of the year nominees include Drake, Justin Bieber, Sturgill Simpson and Beyonce, who is the overall top nominee with nine.

Adele, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, John Legend and Keith Urban will also perform at the show, which will air live on CBS. James Corden will host the show.

Mars released his third album, “24K Magic,” in November.

