Catching up with Chad Kelly at the Senior Bowl

The former Ole Miss quarterback and Buffalo native won't play this weekend due to an injury, but that didn't stop him from making the trip to Mobile to meet with scouts and coaches

Published:
kelly

MOBILE, A.L. (WIVB) — Buffalo native Chad Kelly hopes to hear his name called on NFL Draft night, but until then, he’s not about to sit and wait for it to happen.

Kelly injured his knee during his final college game at Ole Miss, keeping him sidelined from this weekend’s Senior Bowl. It did not keep him from attending, however, as Kelly wants to get up close and personal with scouts and coaches to show them how he has matured.

Kelly spoke one-on-one with News 4 Sports’ Josh Reed about his experiences both past and present and what the future could hold, especially if it’s back in Buffalo.

