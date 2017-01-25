Charges pressed against alleged shooter in “crime of passion”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nadiyah Whitaker’s lip quivers and she wipes away tears hearing the judge deny bail.

Whitaker is charged with second degree murder. Police say she’s the woman who shot and killed Shanna Mason on New Year’s Day. It happened on Gold Street. Police telling News 4, it was targeted. The victim, Mason, was on her break from work when she was gunned down. She leaves behind three young children.

Police arrested Whitaker eight days later, charging her with second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

“She’s a LPN, college educated, has a 13 year old,” said Tom Eoannou, Nadiyah Whitaker’s defense attorney. “She has no history of aggressiveness what so ever. This is abnormal conduct charged by passion.”

Whitaker’s attorney, Eoannou, says there was a love triangle in which Whitaker and the victim Shanna Mason were involved.

“It is a case where we will be looking at an extreme emotional disturbance defense,” said Eoannou. “There was a marriage license obtained the day before.”

The defense attorney wouldn’t say which two people in the triangle received the marriage license. He says it’s part of their evidence. In court, the prosecution revealed a piece of their evidence as well.

“There’s a video of the entire incident,” said Colleen Curtin Gable, the Chief Homicide Prosecutor for the Erie County District Attorney’s office. “It’s very clear. It was at 10am. It shows the defendant firing multiple shots into the head and shoulder of the victim who died instantly.”

The defense says they’re not disputing the video and says their strategy will be looking more at why this happened rather than who did it. And that’s where the extreme emotional disturbance defense comes into play. The defense has to file a motion for it but if granted, it could lower the charge from murder to manslaughter, which carries fewer years in prisons, if convicted. If Whitaker is found guilty of second degree murder, she’s facing 15 years to life to behind bars.

Meanwhile, Mason’s family has some answers about what happened on New Years Day.

“I know they’re probably happy that someone has been arrested and indicted,” said Curtin Gable. “And that they want that person held accountable for what that person did.”

Whitaker returns to court on March 6, 2017 at 2pm for a hearing regarding bail. Her attorney is filing a motion for the judge to review property valuing $75,000 the Whitaker family is willing to put up in order to get the 31-year-old out of custody.