SARDINIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A driver has admitted to vehicular manslaughter after a crash in the Town of Sardinia.

Delevan resident Robert Sutherland, 22, was high on marijuana when he hit and killed Sam Pagano, 22, last July, prosecutors say.

Pagano was surveying Route 39 at the time of the crash.

Sutherland could spend a maximum of seven years in jail when he is sentenced on April 6.