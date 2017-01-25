Elections officials reassure voters as President Trump calls for voter fraud investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Despite claims from President Donald Trump that up to 5 million people may have voted illegally in the last election, Erie County’s Elections Commissioners say voters should feel confident about the effectiveness of the procedures in place to prevent such issues.

Trump took to Twitter Wednesday morning to call for a major investigation into voter fraud, looking specifically for those voters who are registered in two states, those who cannot legally vote here, and those who have passed away but are still on the voter rolls.

Trump has claimed between 3 million and 5 million people illegally voted in the 2016 presidential election, which could have cost him the popular vote. “He continues to maintain that belief based on studies and evidence people have presented to him,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said this week.

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Although Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) came out Wednesday morning in favor of an investigation, several other high-ranking members of the Republican party have been pushing back against Trump’s claims about any significant level of voter fraud. “I’ve seen no evidence to that effect, and I’ve made that very, very clear,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said.

“I would urge the president to knock this off,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Erie County’s Democratic Election Commissioner Len Lenihan called Trump’s claims an insult to the elections inspectors who are each trained every single year to spot and stop any potential problems. “These elections are being policed and run by the very citizens who live in this community,” he said, adding that Trump’s claims about millions of people voting illegally would mean two in every 100 voters nationwide committed voter fraud, something he said is impossible.

“People should feel good about how their elections are run,” Lenihan said.

Erie County’s Republican Election Commissioner agrees. He says there have only been three cases of voter fraud in his 24 years as Election Commissioner. “In each of those instances, we were able to resolve it with the other state or with the district attorney’s office prosecuting the individual,” Ralph Mohr said. “And there have been a number of safeguards which have been put in place, particularly with statewide registrations.”

Work is done year round to ensure only those who are legally eligible to vote are allowed to so on Election Day. “We maintain those voter rolls 365 days a year. It’s a full time job,” Mohr said.

Every day, workers with the Board of Elections coordinate with the Post Office, the DMV, the Social Security office, the Department of Health, city, county, and town clerks, as well as the Department of Homeland Security to verify voters’ citizenship status, their current address, and that they are indeed still living. The Board of Elections sends letters to family members of those who are flagged as deceased to make doubly sure their information is correct.

“Literally, today as we speak, we have people over in city hall in the clerk’s office looking for the names of deceased residents,” Lenihan told News 4 on Wednesday.

Elections workers meticulously purge the voter lists, elections officials explained, and if there’s any question on Election Day about whether a voter should be allowed to vote in a specific location, that voter has to vote by affadavit ballot, a legal document which could open them up to criminal prosecution if it turns out they’ve provided any false information.

Each affadavit ballot is reviewed and verified before it is counted. It usually takes around a month after Election Day to go over every ballot, including absentees, before the vote is certified.

Trump’s tweets Wednesday called for strengthening voter procedures depending on the outcome of the investigation, but local elections leaders say they don’t believe that will be necessary. “I’m not certain what that improvement would be,” Mohr said. “When we think of something that makes our system stronger and better, we try to implement it.”