FBI seeking information on man arrested for possession of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orleans County man is charged with possession of child pornography and the FBI is seeking information from individuals who may have had contact with him.

45-year-old Christopher Ridder of Albion, N.Y. was arrested and charged after inappropriate Facebook messages and images of young boys were found on his cell phone.

The complaint states two people found a cell phone in the trash in front of Ridder’s former Medina residence in September 2016. When the individual who found the phone searched it, they found 75 images of young boys both unclothed and wearing bathing suits and underwear.

After the phone was turned into Medina Police, officers uncovered a Facebook message thread between Ridder and another individual discussing prepubescent boys. During the conversation, Ridder said “I see boys all the time wishing I could love one (guy tht is) lol…I c very cute lil boys all the time at walmart.”

The complaint also states in October of 2016, an undercover officer contacted Ridder through Facebook messenger. Ridder told the officer “im very down to earth… very open minded…biggest fantasy is to be with a bf laying on a blanket nude in the woods.”

The officer replied, “sounds like a boy scout retreat.”

Ridder told the officer “I been a boy scout… and yes… had a friend in it tht we messed around in our tent.. .I was 13 he was 12.”

Ridder also told the undercover officer “Im a ped just like you. I know exactly how u get or feel…These laws… I hate them.”

The FBI is seeking information from the public. If anyone knows of children who have had contact with Ridder, or if someone who is now an adult has had contact with Ridder when they are a minor, they should contact the FBI at 716-843-1680.

Ridder is in custody pending a detention hearing on February 1st.

PHOTOS OF RIDDER: