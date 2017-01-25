Man who pretended to be cop pleads guilty

By Published: Updated:
shepard

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who pretended to be a police officer pleaded guilty in court Wednesday.

Corey Shepard had been charged with attempted criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal impersonation, menacing and criminal possession of stolen property.

Shepard called 911 to report an erratic driver, and also claimed to be an off-duty police officer assigned to Buffalo psychiatric police.

MORE | Details of the incident can be found here.

Cheektowaga police later searched Shepard’s home, where they say they found the following items:

  • parking tickets stolen from the Buffalo Police Department
  • a ballistic vest that read “POLICE” in bold letters
  • a fake taser
  • various police uniforms
  • handcuffs
  • pepper spray
  • police baton
  • handcuff key
  • 7 fake police ID cards
  • 6 fake police badges
  • “POLICE” ball cap
  • 5 hypodermic needles
  • 14 vials of a steroid

During a separate occasion, Shepard falsely presented himself as a police officer while working security at a drug store.

Shepard faces a maximum sentence of two and two-thirds to eight years in prison. He will be sentenced on April 6.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s