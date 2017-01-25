Man who pretended to be cop pleads guilty

Related Coverage Cheektowaga man accused of impersonating police

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who pretended to be a police officer pleaded guilty in court Wednesday.

Corey Shepard had been charged with attempted criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal impersonation, menacing and criminal possession of stolen property.

Shepard called 911 to report an erratic driver, and also claimed to be an off-duty police officer assigned to Buffalo psychiatric police.

Cheektowaga police later searched Shepard’s home, where they say they found the following items:

parking tickets stolen from the Buffalo Police Department

a ballistic vest that read “POLICE” in bold letters

a fake taser

various police uniforms

handcuffs

pepper spray

police baton

handcuff key

7 fake police ID cards

6 fake police badges

“POLICE” ball cap

5 hypodermic needles

14 vials of a steroid

During a separate occasion, Shepard falsely presented himself as a police officer while working security at a drug store.

Shepard faces a maximum sentence of two and two-thirds to eight years in prison. He will be sentenced on April 6.