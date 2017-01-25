Man who pretended to be cop pleads guilty

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who pretended to be a police officer pleaded guilty in court Wednesday.
Corey Shepard had been charged with attempted criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal impersonation, menacing and criminal possession of stolen property.
Shepard called 911 to report an erratic driver, and also claimed to be an off-duty police officer assigned to Buffalo psychiatric police.
Cheektowaga police later searched Shepard’s home, where they say they found the following items:
- parking tickets stolen from the Buffalo Police Department
- a ballistic vest that read “POLICE” in bold letters
- a fake taser
- various police uniforms
- handcuffs
- pepper spray
- police baton
- handcuff key
- 7 fake police ID cards
- 6 fake police badges
- “POLICE” ball cap
- 5 hypodermic needles
- 14 vials of a steroid
During a separate occasion, Shepard falsely presented himself as a police officer while working security at a drug store.
Shepard faces a maximum sentence of two and two-thirds to eight years in prison. He will be sentenced on April 6.