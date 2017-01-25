Mixed reviews for Scajaquada Boulevard plans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Department of Transportation received mixed reviews Wednesday night. The NYSDOT made some changes to their proposal for the Scajaquada corridor.

It’s a project that goes back 12 years and is finally moving forward. The NYSDOT says they have accomplished more in 11 months than in the past decade.

“Not everyone has the same vision for the Scajaquada corridor, so it’s our job to create a transportation facility that is accessible for all users,” said Susan Surdej, NYSDOT public information officer.

The state wants to keep the existing 30-mile-per hour speed limit and two 11-foot wide travel lanes in each direction. They plan on adding six new crossings to enhance pedestrian and bicycle safety. The state also plans on replacing ramps at Grant Street, Elmwood Avenue and Delaware Avenue with connecting roads.

“We did not need all the extra on and off ramps and I’m glad they are centrally locating it here,” said Sandy Peek, Buffalo resident.

For others, they’re still not satisfied. Some people say the NYSDOT is still focusing on traffic safety instead of pedestrians and bicyclists.

“It still looks like a highway. When you’re trying to cross eight lanes, there’s nothing friendly about that when you’re a pedestrian,” said Jim Cielencki.

“Right now the size of the intersections make it incredibly dangerous for anyone trying to move through the park or cross into the park,” said Justin Booth, executive director of GoBike Buffalo.

Although both park users and Scajaquada travelers will never be completely satisfied, some say it’s the first time in a long time they see a compromise.

“They’re starting to listen to the community and what they want. This is a good compromise,” said Peek.

The NYSDOT says they’re committed to putting a shovel in the ground by the end of this year.

The public comment period ends February 8.