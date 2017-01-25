Police: Man charged with raping 14-year-old girl

TOWN OF FARMERSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police arrested a man accused of having sexual relations with a teenager.

Little Valley resident Loren Warner, 27, was charged with rape, criminal sex act and disseminating indecent material to minors.

Troopers say Warner’s alleged victim was a 14-year-old girl.

Warner was jailed in Cattaraugus County on $30,000 bail.

An investigation is ongoing. State Police say there could be multiple victims in New York and other states.

State Police ask victims to call them at (716) 353-4029.

