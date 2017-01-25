Proposed soup kitchen met with controversy in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) —  A proposed soup kitchen is being met with controversy in Niagara Falls. The proposed location is right at the heart of Pine Avenue’s business district in the same building as Carmine’s restaurant. While there is a growing need to help struggling residents some people feel that this particular spot is just not the right location.

Father Mazur recently bought the building, and plans to use the upstairs part for a soup kitchen. The Pine Avenue Redevelopment group is trying to make sure that doesn’t happen. The group is working to revitalize Pine Avenue, and believe that this sort of soup kitchen would be conducive to the business plan.

They also have the support of County Legislators and Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster. In a statement Dyster said he hopes all parties can work together to find an alternative location.

“Carmine reached out to the Pine Avenue Redevelopment Group and we said yes we’ll help you with this cause it’s a viable business on a street, it meets the criteria for what we’re trying to do on Pine Avenue. In the city there’s no doubt the city needs places like this but not in your primary business district, we’re trying to build the tax base in this district to relieve the tax burdens for resident,” said Michael Capizzi, Pine Avenue Redevelopment Corporation President.

A city administration member confirms that the building is in Father Mazur’s name. Because a restaurant is already running in the building, it is technically already zoned for a soup kitchen. Father mazur doesn’t need approval from the city to open the soup kitchen.

News 4 reached out to Father Mazur to find out when he plans to open, but he did not return our phone calls.

