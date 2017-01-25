Seneca Nation reacts to President Trump’s executive action on Dakota Access Pipeline

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Members of the Seneca Nation will continue to fight the Dakota Access pipeline despite President Donald Trump’s executive order to move forward with construction.

President Trump also took executive action on Tuesday to advance construction of the Keystone XL pipeline.

“The orders signed today by President Trump are an affront to those who have rightly and bravely sought to protect their water and their sacred sites from the destruction of the pipeline projects,” said Seneca Nation President Todd Gates, in a statement. “The United States has the responsibility to have meaningful consultation with affected nations and to address the concerns of the Water Protectors.”

Gates went on to say this action “raises concerns about legal treating obligations.”

The Army Corps of Engineers decided in December to find an alternate route for the Dakota Access Pipeline after months of protests.

“The whole time friends of ours, family of ours have been there, we feel their pain,” said Joseph Hill, a water protector and member of the Seneca Nation. “Dec. 4 when the announcement was made the easement wasn’t going to be granted I knew, my friends knew, no victory had been won.”

Hill has traveled to Standing Rock a number of times to join thousands of people who protested the pipeline.

He told News 4 he wasn’t surprised by President Trump’s executive action.

The pipeline would extend from North Dakota, under part of the Missouri River, to Illinois.

“It’s a water source for the Sioux Nation and it’s right above their land,” said Clarence Seneca, a member of the Seneca Nation. “The pipeline is going to contaminate their water.”

President Trump pointed to job creation as he signed the executive orders to advance construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines. The Dakota Access Pipeline is expected to create about 160 regional jobs once it’s operational.

Republican Congressman Chris Collins praised him on Twitter, posting that it will “help US become energy independent and reduce energy costs for consumers.”

But a group of Western New Yorkers and members of the Seneca Nation, who met on Tuesday night, aren’t convinced it will profit the majority of people.

“It’s not really benefiting anybody except the upper echelons of the people of the United States,” said Agnes Williams, a member of the Seneca Nation. “There’s all of these development projects on our land but there’s not benefits that are coming back. At Standing Rock, there’s no benefits at all for this pipeline.”

They plan to rally at Niagara Square on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. to make their voices heard. They’re also urging other people to take action in their own lives.

“Hopefully, we can get more and more people to take their money out of these banks that are backing it,” said Clarence Seneca. “That’s the only way we can kill the black snake.”

President Trump also took executive action on Tuesday to ensure pipeline will be made in the U.S.