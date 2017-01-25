Sheriff: Buffalo man found with fentanyl, crack, loaded gun

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing multiple charges after being confronted by members of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit approached a vehicle in a Williams St. parking lot driven by 22-year-old Marquis Shaw.

Shaw and a passenger were removed from the vehicle. Shaw is known to have a suspended license, authorities say.

The members of the Narcotics Unit searched the vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office says they found fentanyl, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a secreted loaded semi-automatic handgun.

Shaw faces four drug-related charges as well as charges of aggravated unlicensed operation and criminal weapon possession.

His passenger, Elliot Dowell, 23, was accused of unlawful marijuana possession.

Shaw was committed to the Erie County Holding Center on $200,000 bail.