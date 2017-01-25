The Audcast, Episode 16: Sabres play-by-play man Dan Dunleavy

The man behind the mic joins Tom and Joe for an in-depth discussion on the state of the Buffalo Sabres

The Audcast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On the sixteenth episode of The Audcast, Buffalo Sabres play-by-play man Dan Dunleavy joins News 4 Sports’ Tom Martin and NHL.com’s Joe Yerdon for an extensive about the state of the Sabres, where they stand heading towards the trade deadline and what goes into Dan’s work behind the mic on game night.

Other topics discussed include the long-term outlook for goaltender Robin Lehner, the absurdity of the anti-Ristolainens and Dan’s beloved dog, Bandit.

Click below to play or to download the podcast to your computer or mobile device.

