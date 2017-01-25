Draft order: Trump intends to stop refugee processing for Syrians

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
President Donald Trump waves to his supporters after giving his acceptance speech during his election night rally, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/John Locher)
President Donald Trump waves to his supporters after giving his acceptance speech during his election night rally, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/John Locher)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A draft executive order obtained by The Associated Press shows that President Donald Trump intends to stop accepting Syrian refugees and will suspend the United States’ broader refugee program for 120 days.

The president also plans to suspend issuing visas for people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen for at least 30 days, according to the draft. All are predominantly Muslim countries.

Trump is expected to sign the order this week. It is not clear whether the draft will be revised before then.

The actions follow Trump’s orders Wednesday tightening immigration policies, including taking steps toward building a wall on the Mexican border.

