WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he expects construction of a wall between the U.S. and Mexico to begin within months.

U.S. taxpayers are expected to pay for the upfront costs, though Trump continues to insist that Mexico will somehow reimburse the United States.

Trump tells a news outlet, “There will be a payment,” but it may be in a “complicated form.” Trump today is using his executive authority to jump-start construction of the border wall.