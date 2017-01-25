Uber and 43North team up for UberPitch start-up competition

Related Coverage Cuomo’s budget reopens debate over Uber in upstate New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ride-sharing company Uber came to the Queen City, for one day only, Monday. Lawmakers, including Governor Andrew Cuomo are vowing to bring it to our area this year.

Now, the company is trying to help local start up businesses during their brief stop in Buffalo.

Here’s how it works: You call an Uber, a venture capitalist is delivered to your door, and you have a seven minute ride to pitch your start up idea. The prize is $5 thousand dollars cash. Some entrepreneurs are hoping they become the next big thing.

John Gavigan, Executive Director with 43 North said, “There is probably no other community in North America that can really leverage Uber as much as Western New York.

Alix Anfang, Spokesperson for Uber, said, “You can open it up, select Uber Pitch, and you might have a Venture Capitalist come to your door, or your office or home, and you’ll have 7 minutes to pitch your idea.”

Attorney at Colligan Law, Rob Townsley is taking a shot at the top prize via Uber Pitch. He said, “I pitched my idea for an app that would allow you to listen in on live broadcasts and live streams for any sports network or game.”

It’s no secret Uber wants free reign to roam here in Western New York. This process is something they do around the country. Anfang said, “We we want to be everywhere. Right now, New York is the final frontier for ride-sharing. Only Alaska and Wyoming don’t have it.”

So through this campaign, leaders are hopeful local legislators will make Uber a reality. They’re hopeful perhaps the next multi-million dollar idea gets its start here Buffalo.

The top 4 teams will pitch their business idea to a panel of judges. The winner gets $5 thousand dollars towards their business goal.