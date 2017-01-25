Van Miller’s NFL collection headed for auction

van-miller-photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The longtime ‘Voice of the Bills’, who died in 2015, left us with some thrilling memories as he guided fans through the team’s Super Bowl years and beyond. Now, many of Van Miller’s precious memories and memorabilia are being auctioned before the next Super Bowl.

“He loved his work, he loved his hometown, and he felt very fortunate that he was able to do what he did, ” Van’s widow, Gloria Miller, told me by phone Tuesday evening. Gloria is about to turn 85 years old and says the sale was a tough decision.

“I can’t take it with me. I don’t want to see it go in the garbage and I thought if somebody wanted anything, they’re welcome to it.”

Gloria Miller says Hunt Auctions went through Van’s items and decided which items it would sell first.  AFC Championship rings are listed for a minimum bid of $1300, a collection of sports pins lists for at least $80, and there’s much more.

“We had so many things that were presented to him with his name on them. It was something he enjoyed and it was kept.”

And fans might recognize Van’s fur coats in the sale. He was widely known for his flashy and extensive wardrobe.

“He was a stylist,” says Gloria. “He had a lot of fun with it.”

Van’s collection will be among hundreds of NFL-related items auctioned online and live in Houston on February 4th, the day before the Super Bowl. His items, #78-105, can be viewed on huntauctions.com under Super Bowl LI Live Auction.

While it is tough to part with these memories of Van, Gloria says it is one way to see those memories live on with his fans.

“I don’t want to see it thrown away and if somebody else can enjoy it for some years, that’s wonderful. So that’s how I felt about it.”

 

 

 

 

