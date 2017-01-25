Stolen Virgin Mary statue quickly returned to Niagara Falls church

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– A statue of the Virgin Mary in memory of a former parishioner has been out front of the Holy Trinity Church on Falls Street since 2002, until someone stole it earlier this week.

Marg Domagalski was driving home from work Monday afternoon when she realized it was missing,

“Just heart broken why do it, why take it you don’t need to,” said Marg Domagalski, Niagara Heritage of Hope and Service President.

She says whoever took the statue had to work really hard to remove it.

“It was secured by cement and glue so it was absolutely hankered down it wasn’t going to move, if you touch it it was solid,” said Domagalski.

She posted about the theft on social media, and the next day the holy statue was found and returned to the church.

“Really did not expect it to blow up like it did over 9 thousand shares. One of the people that had posted on the Facebook page had said please return anonymously or leave it in a place that could be found and that’s exactly what happened,” said Domagalski.

Niagara Falls police say the statue was found on Falls Street Tuesday night. Domagalski says it was in perfect condition, besides a few markings at the base. But for now, you won’t see it in it’s usual spot in front of the church.

“We have it in a safe place until we’re going to be able to decide where we want to relocate it here on the property and make sure that it stays safe,” said Domagalski.

The statue itself costs hundreds of dollars but it’s symbolic meaning at the church, is priceless.

“Blessed mother and mothers take care of us and taking care of this beautiful place and our people in the city,” said Domagalski.

Domagolski says the church is considering starting a fundraiser to get additional cameras installed and to help re-secure the Virgin Mary statue.