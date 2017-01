BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Roughly 40 years ago, parts of western New York were buried in snow during the Blizzard of ’77.

The fierce storm kept people indoors (when they weren’t shoveling) and, in most cases, off the roads.

News 4 was in the thick of it with coverage. Watch these broadcasts from four decades ago to relive the monstrous blizzard.

APP USERS | Tap here to enable both videos.