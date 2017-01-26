3 Florida men charged with stealing credit card information

By Published: Updated:
florida-men

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police have arrested three men allegedly connected with a number of incidents involving the theft of credit card information.

Skimmers, which are small devices, can be installed on gas pumps, self-checkout devices or ATMs. The devices scan and store credit card data.

People using things like gas pumps and ATMs cannot see them.

Florida residents Yordani Ramirez-Salgado, 27, Ernesto Alvarez-Santos, 20, and Abel Garcia-Fernandez, 31, have been accused of “skimming.”

On Tuesday, State Police responded to the Albion Walmart, where the three allegedly tried to use fraudulent gift cards.

According to Troopers, Ramirez-Salgado tried to flee and resisted arrest, but was taken into custody.

The other two men fled in a vehicle, police say, but were later spotted, stopped and detained.

The three face multiple charges, including forgery, possession of a forged instrument, grand larceny, scheme to defraud, conspiracy and resisting arrest.

They are believed to be part of a larger group of suspects using skimmers and the internet to steal information, according to Troopers. State Police say it is possible that the information of hundreds of people was stolen.

The men were jailed in Orleans County on $100,000 bail.

Victims of credit card fraud can call their county Sheriff’s Office at the following numbers:

Allegany County Sheriff’s Office – 585-268-9600
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office – 716-938-9191
Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office – 716-664-3100
Erie County Sheriff’s Office – 716-858-2903
Genesee County Sheriff’s Office – 585-343-5000
Niagara County Sheriff’s Office – 716-438-3394
Orleans County Sheriff’s Office – 585-589-5528
Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office – 585-786-2255

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s