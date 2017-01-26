3 Florida men charged with stealing credit card information

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police have arrested three men allegedly connected with a number of incidents involving the theft of credit card information.

Skimmers, which are small devices, can be installed on gas pumps, self-checkout devices or ATMs. The devices scan and store credit card data.

People using things like gas pumps and ATMs cannot see them.

Florida residents Yordani Ramirez-Salgado, 27, Ernesto Alvarez-Santos, 20, and Abel Garcia-Fernandez, 31, have been accused of “skimming.”

On Tuesday, State Police responded to the Albion Walmart, where the three allegedly tried to use fraudulent gift cards.

According to Troopers, Ramirez-Salgado tried to flee and resisted arrest, but was taken into custody.

The other two men fled in a vehicle, police say, but were later spotted, stopped and detained.

The three face multiple charges, including forgery, possession of a forged instrument, grand larceny, scheme to defraud, conspiracy and resisting arrest.

They are believed to be part of a larger group of suspects using skimmers and the internet to steal information, according to Troopers. State Police say it is possible that the information of hundreds of people was stolen.

The men were jailed in Orleans County on $100,000 bail.

Victims of credit card fraud can call their county Sheriff’s Office at the following numbers:

Allegany County Sheriff’s Office – 585-268-9600

Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office – 716-938-9191

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office – 716-664-3100

Erie County Sheriff’s Office – 716-858-2903

Genesee County Sheriff’s Office – 585-343-5000

Niagara County Sheriff’s Office – 716-438-3394

Orleans County Sheriff’s Office – 585-589-5528

Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office – 585-786-2255