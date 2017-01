WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wellsville police say separate incidents on Pleasant St. in the village led to the arrest of an Andover man.

Jude Wahl Jr., 25, was arrested following alleged incidents from this month and last July.

He faces charges of forcible touching, endangering the welfare of a child and disseminating indecent material to a minor.

Following arraignment, Wahl was jailed in Allegany County on $7,500 bail.