Developer reveals plans for One Seneca Tower

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Plans are moving forward for One Seneca Tower, the city’s tallest building. Washington-area developer, Douglas Development Corporation, bought the building, that’s been mostly empty, in August.

“All it needed was a sense of friendliness. It’s a friendly looking building, it has some street appeal,” said Douglas Jemal, President of Douglas Development Corporation.

The DC developer revealed his preliminary plans for the $100 million project Thursday evening.

It’s a mixed-use project that’s expected to start as soon as this Spring. Officials say the construction for the courtyard will only take a year.

“It will have restaurants, clothing stores, coffee shops, hotels, services, etc.,” said Jemal.

“It will have a quality grocery store, an REI, a great outdoor sporting goods store and great little micro breweries and chef generated restaurants,” said Paul Millstein, Vice President of Douglas Development Corporation.

Here are some of the renderings for the mixed use project at One Seneca Tower. Exterior renovation + expansion @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/zaKwbdR3Ku — Rachele Mongiovi (@4RacheleM) January 26, 2017

Developers say they want “Seneca One” to feel like a “sense of place.” They are focused on the courtyard first and the tower later.

“So while we’re figuring out the rest of the building which would be the tower itself, we’ll get going on the annex buildings because those are manageable,” said Millstein.

Jemal expects to bring more than 1,200 jobs to Buffalo and more visitors to the waterfront.

“This project will bring more people downtown, bring more people to the waterfront, will bring more people to the City of Buffalo,” said Mayor Byron Brown.

Although the plans could change, the company is one step closer to making their vision a reality.

“Today (Thursday) a site plan was filed with the city so that is a serious step forward,” said Mayor Brown.

“We’re in for permit now so we’re anxious to get started,” said Jemal.