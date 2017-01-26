Elway weighs in on Rick Dennison hire

MOBILE, AL (WIVB) – New Bills offensive coordinator Rick Dennison spent the last two seasons in the same position with the Denver Broncos, working under General Manager John Elway. Elway was at the Senior Bowl this week and shared his thoughts on the hire.

“He is a very bright guy who has been around football a long time. He is extremely hard working and extremely bring and will do a lot of good things,” Elway said. “He has been in the system a long time and worked with Gary (Kubiak) a long time so, I think you will see some good stuff from him.”

The Broncos offense struggled in 2016 due to quarterback issues and a lack of run game. In Buffalo, Dennison will be looking for an answer at quarterback once again but, he will take over the top rushing offense in the NFL. Elway says that will play to the strengths of the Bills new offensive coordinator.

“A lot of the stuff we used to do in Denver was off of the running game. If you can be successful and run the football like they have been doing in Buffalo then you will be in good shape because he does a great job with play action. His philosophy was build everything off the run game…and when you’re starting #1 in rushing it will be a good mix for you.”