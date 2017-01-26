Ford to pay out average $9,000 profit sharing checks

DETROIT, MI (WIVB) – Ford autoworkers are in line for handsome profit-sharing checks averaging $9,000.

The Ford Motor Co. will distribute checks to 56,000 United Auto workers including those at the Woodlawn stamping plant.

The yearly bonus is based on Ford’s North American pre-tax profits for the year. This past year that came to $9 billion.

