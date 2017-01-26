Guns, hundreds of pills and other drugs seized in local raids

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Thursday morning, Buffalo police conducted drug raids that led to five arrests.

Search warrants were executed by the police department’s narcotics division on Woodlawn Ave., Greeley Ave., and Wilbury Pl. in Buffalo and on Old Lyme Rd. in Amherst.

In all, police say they found three handguns, five ounces of heroin, more than 200 ecstasy pills, as well as some cocaine and marijuana.

The names of those arrested were not revealed by police, but they say charges range from criminal narcotics possession to criminal weapon possession.