BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It was a battle of #1 vs. #2 when Williamsville and Frontier-Lake Shore-Orchard Park met at the Hamburg Ice Arena. Mary Kromer led the way for FLOP with two goals and an assist. The game ended in a 3-3 tie.

In boys ice hockey, Williamsville East and Clarence were battling for first place in division two. The Flames won 3-2.

Health Sciences and Middle Early College squared off at City Honors. MEC pulled off an upset win, 54-51.