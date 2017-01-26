Hundreds of WNYers head to D.C. to participate in March for Life

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of Western New Yorkers are arriving in Washington, D.C., going to the nation’s capital for the March for Life.

“We don’t have the right to take a life,” said Dominic Cavaralla, one of the people

These two buses leaving from Our Lady of Bistrica are among the handful heading to DC from the diocese, filled with pro-life supporters ready to rally and march on the nation’s capital.

“Everybody is there for a common cause; all moving with the same purpose ” said Paul Grande, another supporter. “It’s uplifting and fulfilling and you meet people from all over the country.”

The March for Life has been going on since the mid-1970s when the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe vs. Wade came down, legalizing abortion.

“We do this every year,” said Bob Musilli, a pro-life supporter. “We want to be a voice for the country.”

Several supporters of the pro-life movement are hopeful now that there’s a pro-life administration in office, laws regarding abortion will be changed.

“I am glad that he can put people on the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade,” said Charles Noonan, a St. Joe’s student heading down to the march.

“I’ve got a gut feeling that President Trump will try to help in some way shape or form,” said Cavaralla. “What we’ve been doing as a nation that is a nation under God doesn’t make sense. We perform so many abortions.”

During his first week in office, President Trump has already taken action supporting his pro-life stance, signing an executive order ceasing federal funding the United States provides to international non-governmental organizations which perform abortions.

“I think he will keep his word as our new president,” said Grande.

While March for Life organizers encourage attendees to reach out to lawmakers when they’re visiting D.C., some people say they have no intentions of doing that and they’re there to stand in solidarity.

“Millions of people have died,” said Kyle Gorlick, one of the bus captains. “Over a million each year. And we’re here to protect the sanctity of life.”

“We’re always hoping to change hearts and minds,” said Chelsea Brodka, a student from Canisius College heading to the march. “[We want to] be a voice for the voiceless and stand up for the unborn.”

The group’s trip is pretty busy. On day one, they’re touring the city and attending a mass at the basilica. Day two includes the march, where events start at 11:45 and following a rally, thousands of people will walk down the National Mall around 1p.m.