Indoor football coming soon to Buffalo’s Riverworks

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) –You will soon be able to watch professional football in the city.

The Buffalo Blitz is one of eleven teams in the brand new Can-Am Indoor Football league.

The Blitz will have a couple of instant rivals with teams also in Rochester and Niagara Falls.

They will play their home games at Riverworks.

John Augustine tells News 4 about some of the improvements to come to accommodate the game. “We’re going to cover it up with gorgeous turf. We’re going to put $75,000 worth of bleachers around it. We’re going to have packed out games. Attendance will be capped at 2500.”

The Buffalo Blitz begin play on March 8th.

They are holding tryouts on Sunday at the field house at New Era Field.