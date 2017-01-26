Local experts weigh-in on healthcare uncertainties

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Ousting the Affordable Act is high on the agenda for the first 100 days of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Republicans in Washington have been trying to get rid of the program for six years, but so far, nothing has stuck in Congress.

President Trump has vowed to act quickly, promising voters he’d repeal the ACA and replace it with something less expensive that also offers superior care options.

Senior Vice President for the New York Health Plan Association, Leslie Moran, said via Skype Wednesday that a lot of the promises made in Washington have yet to be seen.

“We don’t people to lose coverage, we don’t want people with pre-existing conditions to be turned away. So those are things that people keep saving over and over again, but until we actually see a plan, or the plan (to replace the Affordable Care Act) it’s really hard to know.”

Many of the things people claim they want in a health coverage program, the ACA provides; protections for people with pre-existing conditions, and the guarantee that young people can remain covered by their parents until age 26.

Conservative and liberal health policy experts agree that ACA has flaws. But they also agree it’s provided more coverage for more Americans.

“There are about 93,000 people in Erie County who stand to lose their health insurance, and there are about 21,000 in Niagara County,” said Dr. Nancy Nielsen of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at UB of a repeal.

“You could see more people lose insurance than gained it under the Affordable Care Act,” said Bill Hammond, Director of Health Policy at the Empire Center.

Dr. Nielsen, who’s the Associate Dean for Health Policy, anticipates Congress will work to repair as opposed to ousting the ACA completely.

“My prediction is you’re going to see a re-branding.”

Compared to other states, New York is facing less of an impact from a repeal, Dr. Nielsen said. Still, the uncertainty of what comes next has caused an enrollment spike in the state’s exchange.

Hammond pointed out that spike isn’t as great as the Department of Health presented, but did agree there’s been an increase in enrollment.

President Trump has promised health insurance that’s better and cheaper. One group that may need more convincing, is veterans, who often get their coverage from multiple places.

“Many have gotten coverage through the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare,” said President and CEO of the New York Health Foundation, David Sandman.

“If it’s that repealed, they’re more likely to have to rely upon the VA. And we’ve heard too many stories about lengthy waiting times, lack of capacity at the VA,” he said.

The VA, he noted, will be impacted by President’s Trump recent hiring freeze of federal employees.