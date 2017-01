TOWN OF MARILLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fire investigators from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office will lead the search for answers following a late night fire at a mobile home in Hillside Estates on Hemstreet Road.

Firefighters got the call before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Scott Zylka confirms crews from Marilla requested the Sheriff’s Fire Investigation Unit to handle the investigation.

