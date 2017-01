TOWN OF HOLLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard has released new photos of ‘persons of interest’ wanted in connection with a series of car break-ins.

The thefts happened this past weekend. Thieves hit at least six separate vehicles parked along South Protection Road in the town. Sheriff Howard hopes someone will recognize the people in the photos and come forward.

If you know anything, call the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at 716.858.2903.